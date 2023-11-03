(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sherman!

Sherman #869029

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Male

5 Years 3 Months

70 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00

Pet Profile

Available for adoption in a foster home

San Diego Humane Society

Meet the amazing Sherman! Sherman was shy in the shelter but when the San Diego Humane Society got him into a foster home they got to see his personality bloom. He's a sweet, friendly boy who loves receiving attention from all his favorite humans! Sherman loves toys but his favorite activity is playing fetch with a ball. Sherman is very well-mannered and is great at riding in a car and easy to walk on a leash. Sherman enjoys saying hello to everyone when walking around the neighborhood. He is housetrained and enjoys just being in the same room as his humans. Sherman is gentle when accepting treats and knows his basic commands. During the day, you can find Sherman taking naps, playing in the yard or just hanging out with his foster family. If Sherman sounds like the right fit for you, email his foster mama at brucelisa@san.rr.com to set up a meet-up!

Now is a perfect time to adopt this weekend, November 3rd through the 5th the San Diego Humane Society is doing an adoption promotion, PICK YOUR PUP & YOUR PRICE – choose your own adoption fee for EVERY dog!

You can learn more about me and other adoptable pets at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

