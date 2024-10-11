(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week:

Sempra #908638

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

10 Years, 3 Months, 3 Weeks

54.5 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00 Through Oct. 15, adoption fees are just $25 for all adult dogs and cats (7 months & up), as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters!

Pet Profile

Introducing Sempra, a relaxed, easygoing doggo who's very well-behaved on a leash. This affectionate girl adores smooches and treats, and she radiates happiness with her big, goofy smile. In her golden years, Sempra is still happily enjoying a normal doggy life but does need a home with folks who are able to manage her health care needs. If you're looking for a loyal companion to join you on adventures, or a snuggle-bug for Netflix on the couch, come by today and meet sweet Sempra!

Sempra is ok with other dogs and is a favorite among volunteers who have signed up for our Dog Day. Click here to learn more about taking a Dog Day out for a day!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

San Diego Humane Society

We currently have 657 deserving animals available for adoption, including 320 dogs and 113 cats.

When you Adopt from San Diego Humane Society:

* You’ll help create space in the shelter for other animals in need.

* You know you’re getting an animal who has been properly assessed and cared for.

* Your pet has been microchipped, spayed/neutered and vaccinated.

* You can take advantage of adoption benefits, training advice, an adoption guarantee, pet supplies, educational resources and support for the life of your animal.

