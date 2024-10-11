Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Sempra

Sempra_908638_5.jpg
San Diego Humane Society
Sempra_908638_5.jpg
Posted
and last updated

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week:

Sempra #908638
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
10 Years, 3 Months, 3 Weeks
54.5 lbs
Adoption Fee: $110.00 Through Oct. 15, adoption fees are just $25 for all adult dogs and cats (7 months & up), as part of BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters!
Pet Profile

Introducing Sempra, a relaxed, easygoing doggo who's very well-behaved on a leash. This affectionate girl adores smooches and treats, and she radiates happiness with her big, goofy smile. In her golden years, Sempra is still happily enjoying a normal doggy life but does need a home with folks who are able to manage her health care needs. If you're looking for a loyal companion to join you on adventures, or a snuggle-bug for Netflix on the couch, come by today and meet sweet Sempra!

Sempra is ok with other dogs and is a favorite among volunteers who have signed up for our Dog Day. Click here to learn more about taking a Dog Day out for a day!

Sempra_908638.jpg

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/
Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

SDHS_Empty The Shelters October 2024 (1).png

We currently have 657 deserving animals available for adoption, including 320 dogs and 113 cats.

When you Adopt from San Diego Humane Society:
* You’ll help create space in the shelter for other animals in need.
* You know you’re getting an animal who has been properly assessed and cared for.
* Your pet has been microchipped, spayed/neutered and vaccinated.
* You can take advantage of adoption benefits, training advice, an adoption guarantee, pet supplies, educational resources and support for the life of your animal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!