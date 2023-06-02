(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sasha
I plan on bringing the sweetest terrier-mix named Sasha.
Sasha #851717
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
6 Yrs 3 Mths
62.8 lbs
Adoption Fee: $100.00
Pet profile
Sweet Sasha is truly a ray of sunshine! This wiggly terrier-mix came to us in need of some serious medical help - luckily our incredible veterinary team was able to help her feel much better! She is now ready for the next chapter of her life - possibly with you and your family. She loves kids and greeting everyone with wiggles and big slobbery kisses. She’s a staff and volunteer favorite, who has attended Canine Adventures with volunteers and visited students at school field trips.
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt
San Diego Humane Society currently has 845 pets available for adoption: 295 of them are dogs!