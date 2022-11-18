(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sam

Sam came to the Center this month with a few siblings from Oklahoma. At 8-weeks-old, he is well on his way to becoming a perfect family dog! He is a relaxed and laidback puppy, and would love a home where he can snuggle up on the couch with a family all his own. This Hound blend is curious and will grow up to be a playful and fun companion. Sam can’t wait to make himself comfortable in a loving, forever home just in time for Thanksgiving! His adoption fee is $495, plus a $35 microchip fee. He has been altered and is up-to-date on all of his vaccinations.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Volunteer to Help Animals - Orientation this Saturday Morning!

Do you want to make a difference for orphan pets? This Saturday, November 19th animal-lovers have the opportunity to become volunteers at Helen Woodward Animal Center! From walking adoptable dogs, socializing cats, or assisting the front desk – there are a variety of roles for volunteers – and they all help us save more lives. A volunteer orientation will take place at the Center in Morse Hall this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Go to [AnimalCenter.org/Volunteer]AnimalCenter.org/Volunteer for more information.