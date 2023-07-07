(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Rylou
Rylou (866779)
Labrador Retriever Mix
Female
6 Years old
45 lbs
Adoption Fee: $103.00
Pet Profile
Rylou is a fun-loving Labrador retriever mix with a real zest for life and a passion for playing! This sweet, 6-years-young pup has the sweetest soul, and she wins over every new friend she meets with her big heart and (sometimes slobbery) kisses. Rylou is looking for a new home and a best friend to join her on all of life’s adventures! If she sounds like the perfect pup for you, you can adopt Rylou at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus.
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt