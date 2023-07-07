(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Rylou

Rylou (866779)

Labrador Retriever Mix

Female

6 Years old

45 lbs

Adoption Fee: $103.00

Pet Profile

Rylou is a fun-loving Labrador retriever mix with a real zest for life and a passion for playing! This sweet, 6-years-young pup has the sweetest soul, and she wins over every new friend she meets with her big heart and (sometimes slobbery) kisses. Rylou is looking for a new home and a best friend to join her on all of life’s adventures! If she sounds like the perfect pup for you, you can adopt Rylou at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt