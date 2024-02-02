(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Rex

Rex

9 weeks old

Border collie blend

Male

Current weight 8.56 pounds

Estimated adult weight 36-46 pounds

Rex came in with his mama and 7 siblings from a rescue partner in Central California

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Help us keep homeless pets and people warm this winter! We’re collecting donations for homeless pets and people this winter season. With San Diego’s brisk evening temperatures in full swing, the Center’s Pets Without Walls and LEWYT Mobile Pet Health & Wellness unit is providing pet supplies specifically aimed at keeping the beloved pets of the city’s homeless population protected from the elements.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Pets Without Walls program will do a Cozy Critter Drop-Off at Father Joe’s Neil Good Day Center (located at 299 17th Street San Diego, CA 92101) on Friday, February 15th at 9:00 a.m. with cozy gifts for both people and pups.

Most Needed Items:

Blankets

Collapsible water bowls

Brushes and waterless shampoo

Harnesses of all sizes

Collars

Dog/Cat Food (extremely short on cat food)

Pet Jackets

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Donate from our Amazon Wishlist today!

The program provides health checks, microchipping, preventative medical care, important vaccinations, flea and tick medication, and pet food (through an extension of its AniMeals program), along with human clothing and blanket donations from the Center’s Orphaned Object resale store.

Helen Woodward Animal Center also plans to provide pet food, as well as, care kits, along with coats and blankets to human friends in need.