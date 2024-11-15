(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Remoulade

Remoulade #932217

Labrador Retriever Mix

Female

9 Months old

39 lbs

Adoption Fee: $20 through Nov. 30 (normally $110)

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Remoulade is as sweet as can be and ready to find her new family! With her wiggly body, wagging tail and perked ears, she's always excited to greet new people and make new friends. Remoulade is easy to leash and eager to head out for fun adventures. Once outside, Remoulade enjoys exploring the yard and playing with toys. She's an active, playful girl who loves to engage in play and with people. She's very affectionate and loves asking for pets from her human friends. Whether she's happily chasing after a toy or enjoying a little cuddle time, Remoulade's gentle, loving nature shines through. Remoulade is a quick learner and very responsive to positive interactions. Her balanced energy and sweet demeanor make her a perfect fit for a family looking for a fun and loving companion. At just 9 months old, Remoulade is still a young pup with plenty of energy and potential. She would thrive in a home where she can get lots of love, playtime and training to help her grow into a well-rounded, loyal companion for life. If you're looking for a playful, affectionate and eager-to-please pup, she may just be the perfect match! Come meet Remoulade (932217) today and see for yourself just how wonderful this sweet girl can be!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

San Diego Humane Society

REDUCED ADOPTION FEES: Through Nov. 30, adoption fees are just $20 for all adult dogs and cats (7 months and up), thanks to support from Petco Love.

DOG DAY OUT:

We're excited to share that we've expanded our Dog Day Out Program to ALL of our campus locations! Appointments are available on Wednesdays and Thursdays for community members to take a dog on an adventure for the day. We provide everything you need to have a wonderful time — including treats, water, recommended destinations for your outing, promotional materials for the dog, and a harness and leash. You can find openings and more information at sdhumane.org/dogdayout