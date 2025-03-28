(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Reese!

Age: 1 year old

Gender: Male

Breed: Shepherd mix

Weight: 80 lbs

Adoption Fee: $ 400

Pet Profile

Reese is very playful, very curious and very wiggly. He is your typical puppy; extremely motivated by food, loves to cuddle and receive affection. Reese is very smart and knows sit, lay down, and shake. He is learning the stay command. He is a loving and playful puppy who will melt your heart. He is a quick learner and wants to please. Reese is crate and potty trained. He does pull some on leash, but is working on it.

Looking for: A loving home wanting an amazing pup and ready to commit to training him to be the best boy! He is young and adaptable. He would be able to adjust to any household. He is a big goofball cuddlebug. He would do great in an active house, as he has gone on several mile runs.

The Animal Pad

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:

The Animal Pad

4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941

Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/

Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/

The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.