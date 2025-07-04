(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Red!

Red #257963

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

8 Yrs, 2 Months, 2 Weeks

61.3125 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00

Pet Profile

Meet Red, a sweet and affectionate pup with a big heart and an even bigger love for people! This social butterfly thrives on attention and enjoys being wherever the action is-whether it's hanging out with staff in the office or joining in on community outings. Red is crate trained, playful, and always up for a game of fetch or any activity that keeps her busy. She's lived peacefully with another dog in the past, but can be reactive on leash, so slow introductions are best. Red gets along well with kids, though her excitement might be a bit much for the little ones-older, sturdier children are a better match. If you're looking for a loving, goofy companion who will be your shadow and bring lots of joy to your days, Red just might be your perfect match!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

How to keep your pest safe over the July Fourth holiday.

* Keep pets indoors and secure doors, windows and yards.

* If your pet goes missing, text LOST to 858-SAN-LOST (858-726-5678) to access the free Lost2Found program and receive automated tips and resources. You can also search for your pet at sdhumane.org/lost

Need to Reclaim a Pet?

Reclaim fees will be waived through July 8 to help pets reunite with their families faster. Lost pets can be reclaimed:

* July 5: Extended hours, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

* Other days: 10 a.m.–6 p.m., Tuesday–Sunday

San Diego Humane Society will be closed July 4, but staff will assist with lost or stray pets from 7 a.m.–4 p.m. at shelter locations in San Diego, El Cajon, Escondido and Oceanside. Call 619-299-7012 (press 1) upon arrival and a staff member will assist you.

For details on reclaiming a pet and what to bring, visit sdhumane.org/reclaim

July 5-19, we're joining BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters with $70 adoption fees for adult dogs & cats.