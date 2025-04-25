(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Reba!

Reba #944891

Black Mouth Cur Mix

Female

5 Yrs, 1 Mths, 1 Weeks

52.5 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00

Pet Profile

Reba has been on several outings with volunteers recently and she has become a staff and volunteer favorite. Reba charms everyone she meets with her gentle nature and warm personality. When going on an outing, she easily hops in the car and settles down for the adventure that she knows is coming and for which she is ready. She hopes the adventure will end with a pup cup and it usually does. She is calm and relaxed around people and does not get bothered by other dogs. She bonds quickly - sometimes before the end of a walk!! She is easy to leash and walk, she stays close to her walker, she meets people with a doggy smile and nudge for pets. She is a staff and volunteer favorite because she is a really good and friendly dog. Volunteers describe her as a gentle baby at heart who craves cuddles and pets. She came to us with an injured leg and tail but both have healed and are behind her. Would you consider putting the shelter behind Reba and taking her home? If so, she will jump in your car, ready to start her next chapter in your warm and caring home where she can be your gentle baby at heart.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

San Diego Humane Society

Current Happenings:

Join us for the best walk you will take all year at the Walk for Animals — San Diego on Saturday, May 3, at NTC Park at Liberty Station in San Diego! Together, we can create a more humane San Diego.

Your participation will make a lifesaving difference for pets and wildlife in need. The funds raised for the Walk will provide animals with shelter and lifesaving medical care, adopt pets into loving homes, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and so much more. In the coming year, more than 40,000 animals will rely on us for care. By joining the Walk for Animals, you'll help give each one the second chance they deserve!

Click here to learn more and register.

San Diego Humane Society

Photo Fundraiser!

Each year San Diego Humane Society 's photo fundraiser and pet calendar raises funds for our vital services which include animal sheltering and adoptions, investigations of animal cruelty and neglect, veterinary care, education programs for youth and adults, wildlife rescue and rehabilitation and so much more!

It's easy to participate! Submit your favorite photo of your pet, then encourage your family and friends to vote for your pet's picture.

Your entry includes a free copy of the 2026 calendar that will be mailed to you in the fall of 2025. Plus, all photo entries with 5 votes or more are GUARANTEED inclusion in the calendar or on the collage pages!

Click more to learn more and participate.