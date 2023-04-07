(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Punky Brewster

Punky Brewster #855360

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

1 year old Female

54 lbs

Adoption Fee: $103.00

Pet Profile

Punky Brewster is a sweet-as-can-be pup who can’t wait to find her new family! She is just one year old and has eyes that melt the heart of everyone she meets. This wiggly girl would make a fantastic companion for anyone who takes the time to get to know her sweet soul and is ready for lots of walks and snuggles!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

Current Happenings:

Walk for Animals

Join us for the best walk you will take all year!

Together, we can provide animals with shelter and lifesaving medical care, help families adopt new pets, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and so much more. In the coming year, we will care for more than 40,000 animals in need! By joining the Walk for Animals, you'll help give each one the second chance they deserve. The Walk for Animals happens on Saturday, May 6th at NTC Park at Liberty Station. Register and/or donate here.