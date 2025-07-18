(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Princess Bubblegum!

Princess Bubblegum #952706

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

8 Years, 1 Month

58 lbs

Adoption Fee: $113

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Allow us to introduce Princess Bubblegum, the most loving and adorable senior pup you'll ever meet! As her name suggests, she is the sweetest gal. While her history is a mystery, we know her future is bright, and she's ready to share her best years with a caring family. She has a gentle nature and enjoys quiet moments with her favorite people. Snuggle time is anytime when you're with Princess Bubblegum! She doesn't need long walks or crazy adventures, but prefers quality time spent on the couch or enjoying some time lounging outdoors. This special gal will need a little extra support managing some ongoing medical conditions, but she promises plenty of love in return. Has this gentle velvet hippo caught your eye? Visit San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon Campus to bring home Princess Bubblegum (952706) today!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

If looking for a smaller friend, consider adopting one of the San Diego Humane Society's 121 Guinea pigs, 52 rabbits and 12 rodents (hamsters, mice and rats), as the are almost out of housing space for these smaller friends. They're asking the community to consider adopting a smell pet — or two! — to help them care for even more pets in need and give these wonderful critters a second chance. For most small pets, adopting in pairs is highly recommended due to their social nature and need for companionship. All of our adoptable pets can be viewed at sdhumane.org/adopt