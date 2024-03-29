(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Princess

Princess #896111

Shar Pei Mix

Female

7 Years 11 Months

34.4 lbs

Adoption Fee: $113.00

Pet Profile

Meet Princess, an older dog with a heart full of love. She's a special soul who prefers a peaceful environment and the company of adults. While shy initially, and she needs some time to get comfortable with new faces. She's an independent spirit, with a personality that truly blooms once she trusts you. Adopt Princess and let her fill your home with a unique kind of love that only a senior pet can give.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org

The shelter is in desperate need of fosters due to the high capacity of animals and the start of kitten season. If you can open up your home for any amount of time the shelter will provide the food and everything you need to take care of a pet in need.