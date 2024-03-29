Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Princess

princess
San Diego Humane Society
princess
Posted at 5:26 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 20:26:34-04

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Princess

Princess #896111
Shar Pei Mix
Female
7 Years 11 Months
34.4 lbs
Adoption Fee: $113.00
Pet Profile

Meet Princess, an older dog with a heart full of love. She's a special soul who prefers a peaceful environment and the company of adults. While shy initially, and she needs some time to get comfortable with new faces. She's an independent spirit, with a personality that truly blooms once she trusts you. Adopt Princess and let her fill your home with a unique kind of love that only a senior pet can give.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society
El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
info@sdhumane.org

The shelter is in desperate need of fosters due to the high capacity of animals and the start of kitten season. If you can open up your home for any amount of time the shelter will provide the food and everything you need to take care of a pet in need.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!