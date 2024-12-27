(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Plum!

Plum 926079

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

7 years young

Adoption fee: $110

Pet Profile

Meet Plum! This charming girl with a heart of gold is ready to find her forever family. Plum may have a touch of grey on her muzzle, but don't be fooled-she's a lively spirit who's always up for a new adventure! From tail-wagging walks to fun-filled outings, Plum brings energy and joy wherever she goes. Plum is a big fan of belly rubs and has a unique way of showing her happiness-an adorable belly-crawl through the grass! She's also wonderfully food-motivated, making her both fun and easy to train. She already knows how to sit and shake, and her eagerness to please makes her a quick learner for even more tricks. This social butterfly charms everyone she meets. With her warm personality and friendly nature, Plum is a true people lover. Adopting Plum means gaining a devoted, joyful companion who will fill your life with laughter, love, and endless tail wags. If you're ready for a loyal friend who will brighten your days, Plum is waiting to meet you!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.