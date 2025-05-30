(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Paige!

Paige #741087

Great Dane Mix

Female

6 Years, 4 Months

86 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00

Pet Profile

Paige is a Great Dane Mix and an absolute staff and volunteer favorite. Paige also charmed a recent visit by some Girl Scouts, see the artwork they created!

San Diego Humane Society

Meet Paige! A sweet gal who is looking for a nice cozy home to settle into. Paige may start off a little bit shy when meeting new humans, but that nervousness burns off rather quickly and she transforms into such a sweetheart! She is truly a gentle giant who can't wait to give you as much love as you give her. How can you resist that precious face? Come meet her today!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

San Diego Humane Society

All Adoption Fees Waived for California Adopt-a-Pet Day on June 7

San Diego Humane Society is proud to participate in the second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day on Friday, June 7, 2025. On this day, adoption fees will be waived for all animals in the organization’s care, giving hundreds of pets the chance to find loving homes.

San Diego Humane Society

California Adopt-a-Pet Day is a statewide initiative hosted by CalAnimals, SF SPCA and the ASPCA to reduce shelter overcrowding and raise awareness about pet adoption. The 2024 event resulted in more than 2,300 adoptions across the state, and San Diego Humane Society found homes for 164 animals in a single day. The organization hopes to surpass that number this year to find families for the more than 700 adoptable pets currently in its care.