(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ozzy

Ozzy #859637

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Male

8 Years old

63 lbs

Adoption Fee: $0.00

Pet Profile

Meet Ozzy! While we are helping him build back his confidence in shelter, we cannot deny one thing: he's ready for his next chapter in life! A calm, consistent routine and fun, enriching activities will help him get used to your home and feel like part of your family! If you'd like to learn more about this rascal come visit us at the San Diego Campus today!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt