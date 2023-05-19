(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ozzy
Ozzy #859637
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Male
8 Years old
63 lbs
Adoption Fee: $0.00
Pet Profile
Meet Ozzy! While we are helping him build back his confidence in shelter, we cannot deny one thing: he's ready for his next chapter in life! A calm, consistent routine and fun, enriching activities will help him get used to your home and feel like part of your family! If you'd like to learn more about this rascal come visit us at the San Diego Campus today!
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt