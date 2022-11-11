(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Oso

Oso #833484

German Shepherd Mix

Male

10 Yrs 2 Mths

73 lbs

Adoption Fee: $30.00

Pet Profile

This is Oso! Oso is a sweet, friendly old man who just wants a new home to cuddle in. He has some extra medical needs that his adopter will need to give continual care for. Oso has proven to be a gentle giant, wanting all the pets and belly rubs (and making sure he gets them)! He has a history of door dashing, but other than that is a very calm, gentle old man.

Though their whiskers have grayed, their struts have slowed and their naps have lengthened, we know the best is yet to come for senior pets! We're celebrating National Adopt a Senior Pet Month by highlighting these wonderful animals who are ready to live the good life in their golden years. Thanks to our friends at Purina, adoption prices are 50% off for all of our superb senior animals!

In honor of Veteran's Day, the San Diego Humane Society has partnered with the Animals for Armed Forces Foundation to waive all adoption fees for active-duty military, veterans, reserve members and their families from Fri., Nov. 11 to Sun., Nov. 13! Visit their campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego to adopt a new furiend. We thank you for all you do!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt