(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Nova!

Nova

12 weeks old

Terrier/Miniature Poodle blend

Female-spayed

Current weight 5 pounds

Estimated adult weight 20-25 pounds

Nova is cute as a button, and her foster family reported that she is a curious and affectionate girl who loved everyone she met! She and her 3 siblings traveled from a partner shelter in Central California. Hurry fast, it won’t be long until she is scooped up!

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS

What Kind of a Pet Parent Are You? Find Out at Canines and Cocktails!

Do you like canines? What about cocktails? Have you ever wondered what your handwriting says about your Pet Parenting Style? If you answered yes to any of those questions, let me tell you, Helen Woodward Animal Center has the event for you. Canines and Cocktails is a new event series hosted by the Center that combines delicious beverages with adorable dogs. Join us Tuesday, October 22nd from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at La Valle Coastal Club for an evening of socializing with friends and adorable pups, as well as a special presentation by handwriting specialist Paula Sassi who will teach what your handwriting can say about your personality as well as your pet parenting style! Tickets are $50 or two for $90 and all proceeds go towards supporting the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Click here to learn more.