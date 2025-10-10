(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mimikyu!
#61614
11 weeks old
Labrador Retriever blend
Neutered male
Currently 11 pounds (estimated adult weight 44-64 pounds)
Here’s what the Helen Woodward Animal Center has to say: “Mimikyu is a sweet pup who came in with 4 siblings from one of our rescue partners in Oklahoma.”
You can adopt Mimikyu at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.
More info at https://animalcenter.org
Current events at HWAC:
BLACK CAT BONANZA
-- Starting October 1st, you can adopt a cat and take home its shadow for free! If you adopt two feline friends and one of them is a black cat, you only pay one adoption fee! In addition, ALL black cat adoptions will be treated to a complimentary bag of Naturally Fresh Cat Litter and a cat toy – while supplies last.