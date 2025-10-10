(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mimikyu!

#61614

11 weeks old

Labrador Retriever blend

Neutered male

Currently 11 pounds (estimated adult weight 44-64 pounds)

Here’s what the Helen Woodward Animal Center has to say: “Mimikyu is a sweet pup who came in with 4 siblings from one of our rescue partners in Oklahoma.”

You can adopt Mimikyu at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

More info at https://animalcenter.org

Current events at HWAC:

BLACK CAT BONANZA

-- Starting October 1st, you can adopt a cat and take home its shadow for free! If you adopt two feline friends and one of them is a black cat, you only pay one adoption fee! In addition, ALL black cat adoptions will be treated to a complimentary bag of Naturally Fresh Cat Litter and a cat toy – while supplies last.