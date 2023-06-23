(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mikkah

Mikah #860632



Shepherd Mix

Female

10 Months old

44.5 lbs

Pet Profile

Meet Mikah! She’s a 10-month-old shepherd mix who is SUPER affectionate and came in as a stray a few weeks ago. Mikah can be a bit shy with new people, places, and things. If you take your time with her and give her extra treats and love, she will slowly begin to open up and show you how fun life can be! She came into our care in need of some vet visits, and her new adopters will need to be prepared to help her recover. If you want this girl to be your new BFF, come adopt Mikah today!

Megan Parry

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

The San Diego Humane Society has a couple of promotions going on to help you adopt!

San Diego Humane Society

San Diego Humane Society

In addition to the adoption promos above the Humane Society is also holding a Prepare Fair ahead of the Fourth of July holiday to help pet owners protect their pets in case they run away or are lost during loud July Fourth celebrations. The San Diego Humane Society is offering free microchipping and pet licensing from 10am to 2pm at their campus on Gaines Street.

Click here to learn more about the Prepare Fair and tips on how to keep your pets safe this Independence Day.