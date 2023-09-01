Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Pongo the Pit!

The San Diego Humane Society has $20 adoption fees from Sept. 1 to 3.
Jenna Dawsey from the San Diego Humane Society brought in Pongo the Pitbull for this Pet of the Week segment. Pongo is a friendly pooch with a mellow side -- open to adventures and relaxing days at home.
Posted at 12:22 PM, Sep 01, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In the latest edition of ABC 10News' Pet of the Week, the San Diego Humane Society brought in a 7-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix named Pongo.

Pongo is a male who weighs around 54 pounds. According to Jenna Dawsey from the Humane Society, he's a friendly pooch who has a mellow side as well. He can be a social butterfly when meeting new people, but Dawsey recommends he be the only dog in the home though.

In his last home, he did well with children, and even some feline friends.

Pongo is always looking for his next adventure and will gladly join you for long walks and hikes in low-traffic areas.

SDHS has an adoption promotion for Labor Day weekend. From Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, adoption fees will be just $20 for all adult dogs and cats. The animals must be 7 months or older, per SDHS.

