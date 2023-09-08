Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Meet Luke, a Chihuahua/Dachshund mix

Monica Petruzzelli from Helen Woodward Animal Center says Luke is a loving boy and ready to find his forever home.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 08, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Helen Woodward Animal Center once again came to the ABC 10News studio to showcase the Pet of the Week. Luke, a young Chihuahua/Dachshund mix, stepped into the spotlight this time around!

Monica Petruzzelli from the animal center says Luke is a loving boy and ready to find his forever home. He has three siblings, and they came to the center together from a partner shelter elsewhere in California.

Luke is 11 weeks old and currently weighs 6.5 pounds. His adult weight is expected to be between 15 and 25 pounds. He has been neutered and is up to date on all of his vaccinations.

Like all the pets at Helen Woodward, Luke is microchipped for easy identification.

If you're interested in adopting Luke, you can visit the animal center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. On weekends, the kennels are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Helen Woodward is located at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

If you would like more information about the adoption process, call 858-756-4117 then select option #1. You can also visit the animal center's website.

