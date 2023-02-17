(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mayla

Mayla



Terrier blend

15-weeks-old

Female-spayed

Currently 13 pounds

Estimated adult weight 35-50 pounds

Mayla, a 15-week-old Terrier blend, came to us from Oklahoma earlier this month. We discovered she was deaf when she arrived at the Center. She will need adopters who will be dedicated to giving her the special care she needs. For Mayla, a fenced yard will be a necessity and she will always need to wear a leash during outside adventures. A great way to train her is with treats (carrots are a safe and low-calorie option). Instead of verbal praise, you can clap your hands to reward her for doing a good job. Mayla loves to cuddle and will make a wonderful addition to one lucky family.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Center kennels are FULL - adopters and fosters are desperately needed!

Helen Woodward Animal Center, along with shelters across the country, are experiencing an huge increase in intakes. Plus, adoptions are lower since the holiday season. Because many spay and neuter surgeries were paused during the pandemic, we are seeing an exponential increase in the amount of litters being born. There could be as many as 80 available dogs at the Center come Saturday. Due to lack of available kennel space, for now, some pups will only be able to be viewed at [AnimalCenter.org/Adoptable-Dogs]AnimalCenter.org/Adoptable-Dogs. Our community can help us save more lives by adopting, fostering, or donating.