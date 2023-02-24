(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Max

Max #608177

Shepherd Mix

Male

7 Years old

82 lbs

Pet Profile

SPONSORED FEE: Great news! Max has been sponsored! This means that the adoption fee has already been paid for by someone who wants to help this pet find a loving home.

This handsome gentleman is Max! Max is the perfect fellow for a person that is looking for an easy going low key companion. Max enjoys chasing tennis balls (he doesn't always bring them back, but he has a great time chasing them)! Max would love a home that just wants a chill dog that enjoys the simple things in life. Relaxing on a comfortable bed, rolling in the grass, snoozing in the warm morning sun. Max doesn't need other dogs for companionship, or exciting trips to the beach. Max is a happy homebody that will provide years of love, smiles and best of all companionship!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr.

Escondido, CA

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt