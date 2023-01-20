Pet of the Week: Marty the Rabbit

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Marty.

Marty #845766

Male

American Sable

Less than one-year-old

Pet Profile

Meet Marty! Marty has plenty of energy and loves to explore and play. The best way to bond with them is to spend time with them on the floor, and shower them with plenty of veggies and Timothy hay! Marty is a domestic rabbit and they should be kept indoors. Marty will need a large enclosure with free roaming time (bigger is always better) and would love a family who will interact with him daily to keep him healthy and social!

To celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, and it being the Year of the Rabbit, SDHS will be having a weekend adoption promotion for our big-eared, cotton-tailed friends from Jan. 21-22.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

