(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mama Peaches!

If Mama Peaches could talk, she’d probably tell you how much you’ve grown since she’s last seen you and how you look just like your mother or father. If Mama Peaches had opposable thumbs, she’d probably use them to pinch your cheeks, despite the fact that you’re a grown adult and not 10 years old any more. If Mama Peaches could cook, she’d probably serve you FAR too much of her “world famous” chicken pot pie before complaining that you don’t eat enough. But Mama Peaches won’t do any of these things. Because, despite having the loving personality of your grandma, Mama Peaches is a cat. But she’s a cat who loves you very much.

Mama Peaches is waiting to meet you at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Her adoption fee is $135 plus a $36 microchip fee. She has been altered and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. She is microchipped for identification as with all pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

PAWmicon 2024 is Coming!

The most ambitious crossover event in the history of pets and pop culture is just over a month away. PAWmicon 2024 promises to dazzle superheroic spectators with amazing artists, venerable vendors, and the most epic canine cosplay contest this side of the multiverse. The PUP-culture sensation takes place July 20th from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm at AleSmith Brewing company. Attendance is free, entry into the PAWsplay contest is $20. For more info, please click here.

“Be a Hero” Promotion Offers Super Savings!

Thanks to a combination of return to office initiatives, rising food and vet costs, and pet restrictions at rental properties, adoption rates worldwide are the lowest they’ve been in years. As a result, animal euthanasia in shelters is the highest its been since 2020. In order to combat this extreme animal welfare problem and get more orphan pets in their forever homes, Helen Woodward Animal Center is offering 50% off adoption fees for the duration of 2024. The Center will continue to perform its screening and interview process to ensure every orphan pet find their perfect home, but they hope this financial incentive will encourage potential adopters to open their homes and hearts to a new furry friend.