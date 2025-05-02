(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mallo!

Meet Mallo, a 10 month old curious and smart bunny with a heart of gold! Mallo loves exploring, playing with willow chew toys, and relaxing on timothy hay mats. He's great with his litter box and enjoys supervised playtime. Though a bit shy at first, he warms up quickly and loves gentle pets-though he'd rather not be picked up. His gentle curiosity makes him a great fit for a home with calm, patient kids. Rescued with other young rabbits from another shelter, Mallo is ready to find his forever family!

Despite having his right leg amputated in November 2024 due to an infection from a broken foot and ankle, Mallo is learning to adapt beautifully to his new way of life. Because he is a tripod, he will need regular help keeping his ears and hind end clean.

San Diego House Rabbit Society

You can adopt me from the San Diego House Rabbit Society:

4807 Mercury Street, Suite A, San Diego, CA 92111

(858) 565-2869

Learn more: https://sandiegorabbits.org/

Adoption by appointment only: https://sandiegorabbits.org/adoption-process

Upcoming Events:

- Monthly rabbit vaccine clinics

- June 8, 2025 - Buns & Brushes Art Social at Vinya: vino + vinyasa from 12pm - 2pm

- June 21, 2025 - Bunny Yoga at Vinya: vino + vinyasa from 3pm - 4pm

- June 28, 2025 - Pottery Making Class with Muddie Bunnie at the Mershops North County Mall from 11:00am to 12:30pm