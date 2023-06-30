(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Mae

Mae

14 weeks old

Labrador Retriever blend

Female - Spayed

Current weight 15 pounds

Estimated adult weight 45-60 pounds

Mae is a part of a litter of 10 pups that traveled to San Diego from Oklahoma! She can’t wait to find her forever family here and explore new places 😊 She has been altered and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. She is microchipped for identification as with all pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center.

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

Paws for Patriots Salutes Our Military with Sweet Pet Adoption Sponsorship!

Who says independence means you have to do it all alone? Knowing you have a loving friend waiting at home can give you the strength to take on the world. In honor of the upcoming Independence Day celebration, military families in San Diego are invited to meet some fuzzy buddies at Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Paws for Patriots Event. The promotion welcomes military families to take home a furry friend with adoption fees covered, thanks to generous donor KayBella Cares. Fees for approved adopters (while supplies last) will be covered from NOW through Tuesday, July 4th. Currently, adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens are waiting for their forever homes.

ADOPTION DETAILS:

(Pay only a $36 microchip fee.) Limit one animal per household for sponsored adoption. Family must meet adoption requirements. Subject to limitations on availability. The military adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, and/or immediate family members. Please bring your photo ID and one of the following to receive the adoption discount: • Military ID •Dependent ID • Veterans ID • DD-214 and Driver’s License • NGB Form 22. Thank you for your service!

