(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Loretta

Loretta

4-months-old

Chihuahua blend

Female - spayed

Currently 10.50 pounds

Estimated adult weight 20-30 pounds

Loretta came in with 4 other siblings from one of our local partners and is looking for her new family! She is super sweet and gentle and loves to cuddle in your arms. Come meet Loretta at Helen Woodward Animal Center today!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

It’s National Volunteer Month: Become a dedicated volunteer at Helen Woodward Animal Center

Most of the work that is done at Helen Woodward Animal Center would not be possible without our team of dedicated volunteers, who donate their time to help us continue our mission. There is always a wide variety of volunteer opportunities available for anyone looking to join. From walking dogs in Adoptions to lending a hand at one of our local events or helping in our Administrative office, there is something for everyone! To become a volunteer, attend our upcoming Volunteer Orientation on Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 AM in Morse Hall, which lasts about two hours. For more information and to apply, visit AnimalCenter.org/Volunteer

