(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Loretta
Loretta
4-months-old
Chihuahua blend
Female - spayed
Currently 10.50 pounds
Estimated adult weight 20-30 pounds
Loretta came in with 4 other siblings from one of our local partners and is looking for her new family! She is super sweet and gentle and loves to cuddle in your arms. Come meet Loretta at Helen Woodward Animal Center today!
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/
CURRENT HAPPENINGS:
It’s National Volunteer Month: Become a dedicated volunteer at Helen Woodward Animal Center
Most of the work that is done at Helen Woodward Animal Center would not be possible without our team of dedicated volunteers, who donate their time to help us continue our mission. There is always a wide variety of volunteer opportunities available for anyone looking to join. From walking dogs in Adoptions to lending a hand at one of our local events or helping in our Administrative office, there is something for everyone! To become a volunteer, attend our upcoming Volunteer Orientation on Saturday, April 29th at 9:00 AM in Morse Hall, which lasts about two hours. For more information and to apply, visit AnimalCenter.org/Volunteer