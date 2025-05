(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Lola!

Lola

Female - Spayed

Labrador Retriever blend

14 weeks old

Currently 16 pounds

Estimated adult weight 45-55 pounds

Helen Woodward Animal Center

Lola traveled from Texas with 9 siblings. Her foster family fell in love with her and said she was a sweet and playful pup!