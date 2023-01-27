(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Little Dipper

Little Dipper



12-weeks-old

Terrier blend

Male - Neutered

Currently 9 pounds

Estimated adult weight 50-65 pounds

Little Dipper traveled to California along with siblings from our rescue partner in Louisiana! Now, Little Dipper would like to dip his way into your heart. A litter of eight, these precious terrier-blends are bound to steal your heart. 12-week-old Little Dipper has benefited from a foster family and is now ready to find his forever home! He is 9 pounds and may grow to be about 50 to 65 pounds. He will bring a whole lot of love to one lucky family. Could it be yours?

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

“Cozy Critters” donation drive calls on community to keep homeless pets warm this winter

Help us keep homeless pets warm this winter! We’re collecting donations for homeless pets and people this winter season. With San Diego’s brisk temperatures in full swing, the Center’s Pets Without Walls and LEWYT Mobile Pet Health & Wellness unit is providing pet supplies aimed at keeping the beloved pets of the city’s homeless population protected from the elements. We are in need of blankets, dog shoes, brushes, leashes, collars, food, and pet jackets, along with human socks and underwear. Please drop off at Helen Woodward Animal Center or donate online from our Amazon Wishlist by visiting CozyCritters.