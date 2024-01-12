(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Linus!

Linus #872495

Labrador Retriever Mix

Male

5 years 5 months old

63 lbs

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Meet Linus, your soon-to-be best furry friend! This energetic and lovable Labrador Retriever-mix is the ultimate fetch champion, always up for a game. He's your perfect exercise partner, ready for walks and hikes, and his curious palate makes mealtime an adventure. Linus is the life of any party, turning gatherings into tail-wagging galas. After all the excitement, he's a top-tier snuggler, enjoying couch time and showering you with affection. Great with families, individuals, and other pets, Linus is the adaptable companion you've been looking for. Don't miss the chance to bring Linus' perpetual enthusiasm and warmth into your home - come on down to San Diego Humane Society's San Diego Campus with a leash and collar now to make him part of your life's journey!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt