(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Lenny

Name: Lenny



848832

Shepherd Mix

Male

10 years young

58 lbs

Adoption Fee: waived during our “Love is in Bloom” adoption promotion

Pet Profile

Meet Lenny! He was found as a stray so the San Diego Humane Society is still getting to know him and his personality. Lenny will need a kind and quiet emotional support human to go at his pace help him learn the world is not scary but instead so fun! If you'd like to learn more about Lenny and are ready to spoil him with some yummy food, a calm home, and a willingness to teach him to not be scared making his way out and about, come visit him at the San Diego Campus today!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

Love is in Bloom Adoption Promotion:

To help new relationships blossom, the San Diego Humane Society is partnering with Purina to waive adoption fees for all adult dogs (7 months and older) through March 31. They have more than 244 deserving pups in their care — and shelter space at a premium — they're rooting for you to find your new best friend!

Visit their campuses Tuesday - Sunday between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and you'll see love is truly in bloom!