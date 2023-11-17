(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Kodah!

San Diego Humane Society

Kodah #868247

Siberian Husky Mix

Male

5 Years 4 months old

78.2 lbs

Pet Profile

Adoption fees for all dogs and puppies are waived through December 1st! There is a huge need for dog adopters and fosters at this time, so if you've been thinking about it - now is the time!

Introducing Kodah, an extraordinary male dog overflowing with personality and charm! With his magnetic presence and wagging tail, Kodah is sure to capture the hearts of all who meet him. This handsome canine is as playful as can be, always up for a game of fetch or a romp in the park, which has definitely helped him along on his weight loss journey! Kodah's gentle and affectionate nature shines through, making him an ideal companion for both cuddle sessions and outdoor adventures.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt