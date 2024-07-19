(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Klaus!

Klaus #738892

Siberian Husky Mix

Male

4 Years old

68 pounds

Adoption Fee: $110 ($25 through July 31st)

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Klaus is a fun loving pup who likes to walk on his leash and explore, Klaus is not to fond of other dogs so walking him on off peak dog hours would be the best. Since Klaus does have the dog reactivity we are requesting he be the only dog in the home and older children would be best. If you would like to come down to the Escondido Campus and meet Klaus that would be wonderful, don't forget to bring a collar and a leash to take him home.

Adoption fees for all dogs, cats, puppies and kittens is just $25 through July 31st during the shelter's Empty the Shelter Adoption Event.Click here to learn more.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr.

Escondido, CA

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/