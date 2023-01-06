(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Juju
Juju #841420
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
7 Yrs 2 Mths
60 lbs
Adoption Fee: $30.00
Pet Profile
Meet Juju! This lovely older lady is looking for a soft place to land! Juju is a sweet pup looking for a family that can give her the time and patience to allow her to get used to her new surroundings. Miss Juju came into our care with a couple of medical issues that would need to be discussed with one of our Medical staff prior to adoption. Miss Juju is blind in both eyes and would love a family that can help her feel comfortable in her new home using tasty treats and extra love and attention! Juju loves taking long well deserved naps, munching on delicious treats, and sunbathing in the nice California sun!
You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt
This weekend (Jan. 7-8) we are waiving adoption fees for adult pets (7 months and older) for our “New Year, New Love” promotion!