(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Juju

Juju #841420

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

7 Yrs 2 Mths

60 lbs

Adoption Fee: $30.00

Pet Profile

Meet Juju! This lovely older lady is looking for a soft place to land! Juju is a sweet pup looking for a family that can give her the time and patience to allow her to get used to her new surroundings. Miss Juju came into our care with a couple of medical issues that would need to be discussed with one of our Medical staff prior to adoption. Miss Juju is blind in both eyes and would love a family that can help her feel comfortable in her new home using tasty treats and extra love and attention! Juju loves taking long well deserved naps, munching on delicious treats, and sunbathing in the nice California sun!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

This weekend (Jan. 7-8) we are waiving adoption fees for adult pets (7 months and older) for our “New Year, New Love” promotion!