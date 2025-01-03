(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Jolly!

Jolly #57761

8 weeks old

Terrier blend

Male-neutered

Currently 3.4 pounds

Estimated adult weight 10-20 pounds

Jolly is a pint sized pup who came to us from a local shelter partner with his mom and sister. He’s looking for a cozy lap to spend his afternoons snoozing.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

CURRENT EVENTS

Get Ready for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Camp!

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s first Critter Camp of the year is coming up fast! MLK Day Critter Camp gives kids in San Diego the chance to meet a variety of amazing animals while learning why all critters deserve compassion. Through hands-on interactions, crafts and activities, your child will discover how they can help to create a more humane world. Just as Dr. Martin Luther King had a dream for compassion among all humans, we have a dream of compassionate care for all animals. Click here for more information on how to register.