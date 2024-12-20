(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Icicle!

Icicle

9 weeks old

Terrier blend

Female-spayed

Currently 14 pounds

Estimated adult weight 50-60 pounds

Icicle is a sweetheart who traveled to our Center with 4 siblings from Oklahoma! She is eager to meet you and make you fall in love with her 😊 Come see this cutie today!

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

Helen Woodward Animal Center

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:

