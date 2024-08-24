(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Hook!

Hook

11 weeks old

Australian Cattle Dog blend

Male

Currently 12 pounds

Estimated adult weight 48-68 pounds

Hook came in with 6 siblings from one of our partners in Louisiana.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/

The Biggest Dog Surfing Competition in the World (probably) Needs Your Help!

The 19th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon is only weeks away, and Helen Woodward Animal Center needs the community’s help! The World’s Best Southern California Based Dog Surfing competition can only exist with the help of our generous community. We’re looking for volunteers aged 18 and older who are looking to assist in the Center’s Surf Shredding spectacle. You can help set up the event at Del Mar Dog Beach, assist with the Opportunity Drawing Table, help keep the beach ready for our comPETitors (and their humans) as well as assist with registration and our many vendors. Breakfast and lunch will be served to all volunteers. Click here for more information.

“Be a Hero” Promotion Offers Super Savings!

Thanks to a combination of return to office initiatives, rising food and vet costs, and pet restrictions at rental properties, adoption rates worldwide are the lowest they’ve been in years. As a result, animal euthanasia in shelters is the highest its been since 2020. In order to combat this extreme animal welfare problem and get more orphan pets in their forever homes, Helen Woodward Animal Center is offering 50% off adoption fees for the duration of 2024. The Center will continue to perform its screening and interview process to ensure every orphan pet find their perfect home, but they hope this financial incentive will encourage potential adopters to open their homes and hearts to a new furry friend.

