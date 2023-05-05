(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Hercules

Hercules #582423

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Male

10 Years old

66 lbs

Adoption Fee: $25 with an adoption special running through May 14th!

Pet Profile

Hercules is a gentle giant who wins the award for best doggie smile! He’s also a staff and volunteer favorite. Hercules walks well on a leash and is a mellow senior pet looking to give and gets lots of love! Hercules will love a quiet home that can give him all the pets and cuddles he desires. Does Hercules sound like the dog for you? Come down to our San Diego location to meet him today, don't forget to bring a leash and collar!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

San Diego Humane Society

One of the San Diego Humane Society’s most important fundraisers of the year, the Walk for Animals, is Saturday, May 6th at Liberty Station. This year, the walk is even more important than ever and the humane society is counting on the community as the shelter is over capacity and in need of donors, volunteers and especially adopters and fosters.



All adult dog and cat adoption fees are only $25 through May 14th with the Empty the Shelters adoption special.