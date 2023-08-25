Pet of the Week: Helen Woodward assisting Maui Animal Rescue -- meet Pop!

(KGTV) — This week's Pet of the Week segment features a puppy taken in from the Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation in Maui.

Pop isn't the only pup coming from Maui. The Helen Woodward Animal Center brought in a total of 20 Maui orphan pets, helping clear up kennel space for the island shelter in wake of the devastating wildfires.

With the additional space, families who have lost their homes have a chance to put their pets somewhere safe as they navigate through the unthinkable situation.

Pop is a 2.5 month old Lab/Terrier mix. She is already spayed, and currently weighs around 14 pounds. When she is fully grown, she maybe between 50 to 60 pounds.

Workers at the Helen Center say Pop is super sweet, and she came to San Diego from Maui with her brothers: Snap and Crackle.

The center also says Pop is up-to-date on all her vaccinations. The puppy is microchipped as well.

The animal center is located at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe. The kennels are open Monday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. On the weekends, they're open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like more information, call 858-756-4117 and hit option #1, or visit the website.

Alaska Airlines, the Lewyt Foundation, the San Diego Foundation and SeaWorld San Diego are also helping out with the Maui animal rescue effort.