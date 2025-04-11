(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Hank Bon Carter!

Hank Bon Carter #941268

Siberian Husky Mix

Male

1 Year

76 pounds

Adoption Fee: $110

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Meet Hank Bon Carter, a sweet young pup with a love for walkies and a special fondness for whipped cream! Hank is looking for a loving home that will help him build confidence while spoiling him with treats and adventures. Could he be your perfect pup? Visit him at our Escondido campus!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr.

Escondido, CA

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

San Diego Humane Society

Current Happenings:

Join us for the best walk you will take all year at the Walk for Animals — San Diego on Saturday, May 3, at NTC Park at Liberty Station in San Diego! Together, we can create a more humane San Diego.

Your participation will make a lifesaving difference for pets and wildlife in need. The funds raised for the Walk will provide animals with shelter and lifesaving medical care, adopt pets into loving homes, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and so much more. In the coming year, more than 40,000 animals will rely on us for care. By joining the Walk for Animals, you'll help give each one the second chance they deserve!

Click here to learn more and register.