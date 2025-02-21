Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Green

Green, a pug puppy at the Helen Woodward Animal Center, is the ABC 10News Pet of the Week.
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Green!

10 weeks old
Pug blend
Male
Currently 2.5 pounds
Estimated adult weight 10-20 pounds

Learn more about Green’s journey to the Helen Woodward Animal Center: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/pug-puppies-rescued-from-lemon-grove-dumpster-up-for-adoption

You can adopt Green at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

More info at https://animalcenter.org

