(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Green!

10 weeks old

Pug blend

Male

Currently 2.5 pounds

Estimated adult weight 10-20 pounds

Learn more about Green’s journey to the Helen Woodward Animal Center: https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/pug-puppies-rescued-from-lemon-grove-dumpster-up-for-adoption

You can adopt Green at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

More info at https://animalcenter.org