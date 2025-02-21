Pug puppies rescued from Lemon Grove dumpster up for adoption at Helen Woodward Animal Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A litter of pugs rescued from a local dumpster are available to be adopted at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.

According to Animal Center officials, in mid-December, a homeless person discovered eight pug puppies in a dumpster behind a Taco Bell restaurant in Lemon Grove. The person then gave the dogs to a woman who tried to care for them.

After caring for the pugs became too much for her to handle, the woman went to the Helen Woodward Animal Center for help.

Unfortunately, one of the pugs passed away, but the other seven puppies have been thriving in their new environment, officials said.

The seven pugs were dubbed by Animal Center staff as the “Rainbow Puppies” — with the dogs named Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, and Violet.

Animal Center officials said the puppies would be available to be adopted starting Feb. 21.

Anyone interested in adopting the puppies or other animals at the Helen Woodward Animal Center can visit the facility at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

More information is available at https://animalcenter.org.