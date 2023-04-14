Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Pet of the Week: Fritz

Fritz.jpg
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Posted at 5:36 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 08:36:30-04

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Fritz

Fritz
11-weeks-old
Terrier blend
Male
Currently 11 pounds
Estimated adult weight 44-55 pounds

Fritz came in with a sibling from one of our rescue partners in Central California. An 11-week-old Terrier blend, this pup is as sweet as can be and can’t wait to bring unconditional love to his future forever family. Come meet Fritz at Helen Woodward Animal Center today!

CURRENT HAPPENINGS:
Pet Day on the Bay is back for a Beach PAW-ty Bonanza!
The 21st annual Pet Day on the Bay is coming up on April 29th ! You and your dog are invited to any of the four pet-friendly cruises boarding at 9 AM, 10:45 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2:15 PM. Canines sail for free and are encouraged to dress up for the Beach PAW-ty Bonanza theme! Cruisers are encouraged to bring a donation of dry and canned cat and dog food to benefit the Center’s AniMeals program. Kahoots Feed & Pet will provide treats for your best friend, and a snack bar is available on deck for human guests. Tickets are available here.

