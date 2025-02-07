(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Friday!

Friday #913314

Boxer Mix

Female

3 Years 7 months old

75 lbs

Adoption Fee: $0.00

Pet Profile

San Diego Humane Society

Meet Friday, an energetic and playful pup who absolutely loves splashing around in the water and chasing after tennis balls! Her playful spirit shines brightest when she's enjoying the great outdoors, making her the perfect companion for someone who enjoys adventuring. Friday would thrive in a low dog-trafficked neighborhood where she can explore and play safely. If you're looking for a furry friend who will bring joy and laughter to your life, Friday is ready to dive right into your heart! Swing by our San Diego campus to meet Friday today!

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

