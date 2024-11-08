Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Florence

The Animal Pad
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Florence!

Florence:
Shepherd Mix
Female
5 years old
52 pounds
House-trained and leash-trained
I'm a happy girl who just loves people. Everyone is a friend in my eyes! I will go up to anyone who pays attention to me and wait for pets. Once I get those sought-after pets, I'll wag my tail and give endless kisses. I love being next to my people more than anything, and I'll make sure I'm by your side wherever you are in the house. I also love tummy rubs and going on walks to sniff around. I'm very curious, and I love to just sit and watch everything around me. I definitely won't think twice about going into a car or building if a door is left open! Finally, I love treats and am very treat-motivated. I'm a great eater, and I thoroughly enjoy mealtimes. I don't have any separation anxiety, but giving me some food and treats when you go out the door serves as a great distraction. Thankfully, I'm not destructive at all, so your shoes and furniture are safe when you are gone and putting me in a crate isn't necessary.

I'm told that I would make a great family dog, especially since I'm a quick learner, always happy, and am devoted to my people! After all, even though I've been through a lot in my life, I have been able to come through it with a wagging tail and a big smile! I would prefer to be in a semi-active home, since I can be pretty high-energy while on walks and in general. However, with time, I've learned how to chill out and be much more calm. I would prefer to be the only pup in the home at this time, which includes a home with no cats.

You can adopt me through my foster at The Animal Pad:
The Animal Pad
4620 Avocado Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91941
Contact us form: https://theanimalpad.org/contact/
Learn more: https://theanimalpad.org/
The Animal Pad is 100% volunteer and donation-based. All adoptable dogs are in foster homes and will do a meet and greet with all potential adopters to make sure it’s the right fit. We are an all-needs dog rescue organization based in San Diego, California. At TAP, we are deeply committed to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs in need. Over the years, we have built a strong community of pet lovers, supporters, and adopters who share our passion for giving these deserving dogs a second chance at a loving home. We couldn’t save as many dogs as we do without our community.

