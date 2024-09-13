(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Floppy!

Floppy 894759

Staffordshire Bull Terrier Mix Male

7 years young

Pet Profile

Pool day video

Floppy is the embodiment of friendliness, always eager to greet everyone with a wagging tail. We are all in love with this special boy and as soon as you meet him, you’ll understand why! His ears? The floppiest. His face? The smooshiest. His heart? The BIGGEST. This snugglebug can’t wait to be the apple of your eye and would do best in a home with no other pets. His love for treats makes him a quick learner for new tricks and training. Floppy even enjoyed a special spa day with famous groomer Gabriel Feitosa and was a superstar in the bathtub! Want to learn more? Floppy is currently in a foster home so please reach out to SDCadoptions@sdhumane.org and provide a good callback number to get the ball rolling!

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

Floppy is currently in a foster home so please reach out to SDCadoptions@sdhumane.org and provide a good callback number to get the ball rolling!

619-299-7012

Learn more: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/

Walk-in adoptions are open Tuesday through Sunday at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego. Adoptions take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday & 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.