(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Fern!

Fern

5 months old

Terrier Blend

Female

Currently 19 pounds

Estimated adult weight 30-37 pounds

Fern came with 6 siblings from a partner shelter in Texas! She’s a current staff favorite due to her little legs but big heart.

Helen Woodward Animal Center

You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.

Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/