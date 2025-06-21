(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Fern!
Fern
5 months old
Terrier Blend
Female
Currently 19 pounds
Estimated adult weight 30-37 pounds
Fern came with 6 siblings from a partner shelter in Texas! She’s a current staff favorite due to her little legs but big heart.
You can adopt me at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15pm.
Find me at: https://animalcenter.org/