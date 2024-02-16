(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Emma!

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

10 years 1 month old

65.2 lbs

Adoption Fee: $110.00 ($55 through February 18th)

50% off adoption fees for all pets through Feb. 18.

Pet Profile

Emma is a sweet girl looking for her forever family. Her previous owner says that Emma does very well with children and other dogs. She has not lived with cats. If you would like to meet Emma, come to the Escondido Campus. Don't forget to bring a collar and leash to take this sweet senior girl home.

San Diego Humane Society

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Dr.

Escondido, CA

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

