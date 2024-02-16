Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Emma

San Diego Humane Society
Posted at 6:06 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 21:06:43-05

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Emma!

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
10 years 1 month old
65.2 lbs
Adoption Fee: $110.00 ($55 through February 18th)
50% off adoption fees for all pets through Feb. 18.
Pet Profile

Emma is a sweet girl looking for her forever family. Her previous owner says that Emma does very well with children and other dogs. She has not lived with cats. If you would like to meet Emma, come to the Escondido Campus. Don't forget to bring a collar and leash to take this sweet senior girl home.

You can adopt me at the San Diego Humane Society:
Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Dr.
Escondido, CA
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt

